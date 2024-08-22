As fall camp winds down, the Oregon Ducks are intensifying their preparations ahead of the upcoming season. Following a recovery day on Thursday, the team returned to practice with a focus on honing their skills before their second scrimmage. Tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and safety Kobe Savage shared insights with the media, reflecting on their progress and mindset as they approach the end of the third week of camp.





Tight Ends Coach Drew Mehringer Excited About Progress

Mehringer expressed his excitement about the development of his tight end unit, highlighting the leadership of veteran players like Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson, as well as the significant strides made by younger talents such as Kenyon Sadiq.

Terrance Ferguson Highlights Team Growth and Unity

Ferguson spoke about the camaraderie within the tight end group, emphasizing the connection among the players. He praised the progress of younger teammates, including Kenyon Sadiq and Roger Saleapaga, and discussed his own efforts to enhance his blocking abilities.

Kobe Savage Embraces Leadership Role in Defense

Safety Kobe Savage is stepping into a leadership role within Oregon’s defense, particularly after a productive fall camp. He lauded the physicality and effort displayed by the defense, especially the front seven, and emphasized the strong bond among his teammates.

Fall Camp Report: Scrimmage 2

Oregon held their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, with head coach Dan Lanning addressing the media afterward. Lanning noted the team’s improvements in operational aspects and physicality, stressing the importance of effort, ball security, and selflessness as they prepare for the season ahead.

Oregon’s Progress and Offensive Strategy

Returning to practice after the scrimmage, the Ducks focused on refining their red zone and third-down performance. Offensive coordinator Will Stein discussed the uncertainties surrounding the offensive line but expressed confidence in the team’s preparation. He praised the development of quarterback Dante Moore and backups Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, emphasizing the value of "easy money" throws that were effective for last year’s starter, Bo Nix.

Dante Moore Gaining Confidence

Moore shared that his confidence has been growing as camp progresses, crediting his deeper understanding of the playbook and quicker decision-making abilities. He also mentioned the positive influence of veteran quarterbacks and his appreciation for center Charlie Pickard’s dedication.

Brandon Johnson on Defensive Competition

Defensive back Brandon Johnson emphasized the fierce competition within Oregon’s secondary and its benefits for both the defense and offense. Johnson, working primarily at the nickel spot, praised the depth of talent in the secondary and the unique practice methods implemented by head coach Dan Lanning, such as two-spot drills.

Focus on Red Zone and Defensive Development

As fall camp nears its conclusion, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi emphasized the need for consistency and situational awareness, particularly in red zone and third-down scenarios. He highlighted the progress of the secondary, bolstered by incoming transfers, and expressed confidence in the defensive unit’s potential.

Final Stages of Fall Camp

With the first game of the season rapidly approaching, head coach Dan Lanning remains both reflective and optimistic. He stressed the importance of continuous improvement and hard work, noting that while the team is not yet where it needs to be, they are making significant strides. Lanning highlighted the leadership within the team and the strategic advantages of utilizing the dime package in the defense.

As the Ducks enter the final days of preparation, they remain focused on translating their hard work into success on the field.

Read more:

Drew Mehringer Excited About TE Progress



Kobe Savage Embraces Leadership Role



Terrance Ferguson Highlights Growth and Team Unity

Fall Camp Report: Scrimmage 2



Will Stein Confident in Offensive Progress

Dante Moore Feeling More Confident



Brandon Johnson Embraces Intense Competition

Take Two: Early Offensive Depth Chart Thoughts



Tosh Lupoi: Secondary Development and Consistency



Nishad Strother: "Happy to be back and healthy"



Sione Laulea: "The biggest transition was the playbook"

Wednesday War Room: Defensive Depth Chart Thoughts

Fall Camp Report: Practice 17

THIS WEEK IN RECRUITING

Oregon's recruiting landscape is buzzing with activity, highlighted by several key developments in the 2026 class. The Ducks are making significant strides, with recent commitments and impressive performances elevating their profile.

Dutch Horisk has emerged as a crucial addition to Oregon's 2026 class. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman from Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco committed to Oregon after a standout performance at the "Saturday Night Live" camp. Horisk’s decision was influenced by his connection with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and linebackers coach Kamran Araghi, as well as Oregon's family-oriented environment. "I want to go there with a bunch of guys and have to earn my spot," Horisk said, reflecting his competitive spirit. His commitment has propelled Oregon to the No. 2 spot nationally, just behind Auburn. Horisk’s versatility and motor have drawn comparisons to former Oregon standout Mase Funa.

The Pula Twins, Kennan and Jaron, are gaining national attention with their performances for Timpview High School. Kennan, a four-star wide receiver, is ranked as the No. 5 player in Utah, while Jaron, a three-star receiver, is No. 8. Both showcased their skills at Oregon’s "Saturday Night Live" camp and during high-profile games. Kennan noted, "Oh, that was great. My first time there, met and saw lots of amazing people and other athletes just like me. Just the whole thing was different." Jaron’s impactful plays were instrumental in Timpview’s 33-29 comeback victory over Skyridge, with Kennan recovering a crucial fumble and Jaron scoring the game-winning touchdown. Kennan’s recruitment is heating up with interest from Oregon, UCLA, and others.

In other recruiting notes, Tomuhini Topui from Santa Ana Mater Dei is a standout two-way lineman with a growing reputation. Ranked No. 163 nationally and No. 11 among defensive tackles, Topui is a major target for Oregon and USC. "It’s just amazing over there," Topui said about Oregon, praising the atmosphere and fan support.

Vance Spafford, a wide receiver from Mission Viejo, has risen to No. 38 nationally. Known for his speed and elite route-running, Spafford’s recent visit to Oregon’s "Saturday Night Live" camp left a strong impression. "I definitely have heard great things about Oregon and I want to get up there...Adams knows what to do," he commented.

Preston Carey, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive tackle at IMG Academy, is another key target for Oregon. Carey, who moved from New York to Florida to face top competition, appreciates the relationship he's built with Oregon’s coaches. "I built a relationship with Coach [Drew] House...Coach T [Tony Tuioti]...they’re just great people," Carey said. He also noted, "I know Oregon has great edge rushers, but they need a power defensive line, and I can definitely bring that to the table."

Finally, Oregon's expanding reach into the Midwest is notable. With a commitment from top quarterback Jonas Williams and interest in other elite prospects like Jackson Cantwell and Cam Thomas, the Ducks are establishing themselves as a formidable force in the region.

For more details, check out the full articles:

Wednesday War Room: Defensive Depth Chart Thoughts



Elite 2026 DT Talks Oregon Offer and Interest



Fact or Fiction: Missouri Leads for Five-Star Jackson Cantwell

OTHER NEWS AND NOTES

Dante Moore’s path back to Oregon has been marked by personal and professional challenges. Originally committed to the Ducks, Moore’s journey took an unexpected turn when he spent a year at UCLA, dealing with his mother's battle with breast cancer. Despite a tough freshman season, marked by both on-field struggles and off-field trials, Moore’s resilience shone through. His return to Oregon was facilitated by a supportive conversation with head coach Dan Lanning, who also has experience with personal adversity through his wife’s battle with cancer. Moore’s story reflects growth and perseverance as he aims to make a significant impact with the Ducks.

In a parallel journey, Oregon’s football program has navigated its own challenges, including coaching changes. My upcoming trip to Oakland with my sons to see the A's at their last homestand is a personal reminder of how unexpected changes can lead to meaningful experiences. Just as my path diverged from initial plans, Oregon has adapted and thrived despite coaching transitions, illustrating the strength found in embracing the unexpected.

For more details, read the full articles:

Dante Moore: Tragedy + Time, A Journey Through Adversity On and Off the Field

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Embracing the Unexpected







