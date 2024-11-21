Thursday Roundup: Football, basketball, and recruiting notes

It was an interesting week for a multitude of reasons. The game with Wisconsin was much closer that most people anticipated and it exposed some flaws – especially with the offense. But it also showed just how connected this team was when the offensive players were showering Matayo Uiagalelei with praise.





Last season, Michigan had two stretches of five consecutive conference games without a bye, and they never trailed in the fourth quarter or second half. This season, Oregon found itself on its eighth consecutive conference game without a bye, making its third trip across multiple time zones in under a month. The Ducks managed to coast in some games, but only twice in the last month had they been able to rest their starters early. They were also playing without their leading receiver, Tez Johnson, and both starting guards, Marcus Harper and Matthew Bedford, while dealing with injuries across the roster.

Thinking about Oregon's recent stretch reminded me of my days in powerlifting, approaching competitions with my body and mind teetering on the edge. The constant physical exertion, the relentless breakdown of muscle tissue left me feeling close to the brink, even without the added burden of enduring hits from 300-pound athletes. Oregon's players face not only that physical toll but also the mental strain of a grueling schedule. Despite that, their ability to find a spark in the fourth quarter and leave Madison with a win was impressive.

The Wolverines also faced challenges during their run. Against Maryland, they led but never pulled away, winning by just seven points after a fourth-quarter safety. Against Penn State, their passing game was shaky, with only eight total passes attempted. Even Georgia, during their undefeated 2022 season, struggled at times, such as trailing Missouri by ten points in the fourth quarter and later grinding out a win against Kentucky. These examples show how hard it can be to remain undefeated in modern college football, even for the top teams.

Oregon's offensive game plan against Wisconsin wasn't perfect. With Wisconsin allowing nearly five yards per carry, early offensive balance could have been better. A mistimed pass in the second drive also changed the momentum of the first half. Dillon Gabriel missed an opportunity for a touchdown, giving Wisconsin hope and momentum. Still, Oregon has managed to find ways to win despite missing key players like Tez Johnson. Going undefeated is tough, and doing so while dealing with injuries and a grueling schedule is even tougher. The Ducks' recent resilience makes their achievements all the more impressive.

These thoughts showed up in our grades for the game as well.

RELATED LINKS:

DSA Round Table: Wisconsin

Flock Talk: The Podcast

Beyond the Pond: Wisconsin

Flock Talk: The Final Countdown

No. 1 Oregon Escapes with 16-13 Win Over Wisconsin

Bryce Boettcher and Matayo Uiagalelei Talk Win Over Wisconsin

Jordan James Talks Big Game in Win Over Wisconsin

Dillon Gabriel Embracing the Environment

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Nothing Else Matters

Fifth Quarter: Wisconsin

DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 Look Back at the Win Over Wisconsin

Take Two: Two Thoughts for Tuesday

Oregon Offensive Report Card: Wisconsin

Oregon Defense Report Card: Wisconsin

Wednesday War Room: Deep Dive into Washington Offense

Dan Lanning: The Best Staff I've Ever Been a Part Of

RECUITING THOUGHTS FOR THE WEEK

Despite not hosting recruits this week, it was another productive week for Oregon football recruiting, and there are a few key takeaways that stood out. Oregon's staff continues to excel at building and maintaining relationships, even with top targets visiting other programs. The emphasis this week was clearly on reinforcing commitments and staying competitive in high-profile recruitments.

One of the big stories was Dallas Wilson visiting Florida for their game against LSU. While it’s natural for other schools to pursue a talent like Wilson, Oregon’s confidence in his commitment seems unshaken. Visits like these are often about keeping options open, especially in the evolving landscape of college football, but Oregon has done everything right to keep him in the fold.

Another notable visit was Dakorien Moore at LSU, but there’s no real cause for concern. Oregon remains well-positioned, and the confidence in Moore’s commitment is as high as ever. It’s just part of the process to see recruits explore other environments.

Jahkeem Stewart's upcoming visit is significant, as he narrows down his choices between Oregon, Ohio State, USC and LSU. Oregon’s ability to showcase the success of young players like A’Mauri Washington and Matayo Uiagalelei is a huge factor here, and the Ducks are doing everything right. I believe Stewart’s decision will come down to the holistic fit, rather than NIL alone, and Oregon is certainly making a compelling case.

Jared Curtis and Jaron Sagapolutele continue to evaluate their options, with both having significant visits planned. Curtis remains open to all possibilities, while Sagapolutele is balancing his loyalty to Cal against his admiration for Oregon. The Ducks’ reputation for developing quarterbacks, coupled with the influence of players like Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, makes Oregon an attractive destination.

Brandon Arrington and Trey McNutt are other names to watch closely. Arrington’s visit to Eugene after his USC trip shows his strong interest, though Texas A&M is a serious contender. McNutt’s trip to A&M wasn’t surprising, but Oregon doesn’t seem too concerned, especially given his connection with Oregon commit Dorian Brew.

The staff is also pushing to get Linkon Cure and Andrew Olesh back on campus, and I think there’s a solid chance they land one of them. Meanwhile, Kaleb Burns and Na’Eem Offord continue to explore their options, with Oregon still in the mix for both despite the complexities of their recruitments.

Lastly, the recruitment of Kendre Harrison stands out due to his dual-sport potential. Oregon’s offer for both football and basketball puts them in a strong position, though it’s hard to predict which way Harrison will lean ahead of his upcoming commitment. I am starting to lean toward thinking Oregon is the leader, but still need to do some digging.

The name to watch in the long run is Davon Benjamin. Oregon has been leading his recruitment from the start, and it seems they’ve managed to separate themselves from the competition even further.

The next couple of weeks could be historic. Enjoy the ride!

Weekend Recruiting Wrap

BASKETBALL THOUGHTS FOR THE WEEK

It’s still too early to really know for sure how good the men or women are going to be this season, but we are going to do our best to bring you as much coverage of the teams as possible. I like the early resiliency of the women’s team.

Against Baylor and again last night, the women took sizeable leads and then watched as their opponent stormed back – but in both cases were able to fend off the challenge and pull of a tight win. I am not sure that they could have done the same last year.

On the men’s side, I think we know who is going to be the center piece a lot better with the return of Supreme Cook to the floor. He is going to have ups and downs at points, but he was a difference maker for Oregon.

RELATED LINKS:

Oregon men improve to 4-0 with dominant win over Troy

Oregon women stay perfect, defeat Grand Canyon 70-54

Oregon women stay undefeated with 70-68 win over Auburn