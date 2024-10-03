PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Thursday Roundup: This week at DSA

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
This Week in Oregon Football Recruiting

Oregon football continues to elevate its recruiting efforts under Coach Dan Lanning, recently adding a significant piece to its 2025 class. On Thursday, the Ducks secured the commitment of five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu from Tennessee, marking a key victory in this recruiting cycle. Utu, a top prospect who has been on Oregon's radar for some time, chose the Ducks due to the strong relationships developed with him and his family, as well as Oregon's history of successfully developing elite offensive linemen. His decision reflects the chance for immediate playing time, especially as the Ducks may lose several starters after this season.

Utu’s commitment brings Oregon's total to 15 recruits for the 2025 class, propelling the Ducks to No. 12 nationally in team rankings and giving them the highest average star rating (4.13) in the nation. Utu is now the highest-ranked offensive lineman ever to commit to Oregon, positioned at No. 12 overall nationally. He joins a notable list of five-star offensive linemen who have signed with the Ducks, enhancing Oregon's reputation in this crucial position.

This commitment also addresses concerns from fans regarding Oregon's recruiting momentum, which had been slow to start. Utu becomes the fourth offensive lineman in the 2025 class, solidifying a unit that has been prioritized by Lanning and his staff. His versatility and skills make him a potential cornerstone of the offensive line for years to come.

Looking ahead, Oregon is optimistic about landing additional recruits, including Zac Stascausky. There are also discussions about other prospects like Aaron Dunn and Michael Fasusi, while the possibility of flipping Bishop Gorman lineman SJ Alofaituli remains uncertain due to his ties to the Miami staff. Additionally, Oregon may look to the transfer portal in December for more lineman support.

In the 2026 recruiting class, wide receiver Donovan Murph has emerged as a standout with impressive stats, including 1,084 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his sophomore season. Murph has garnered 33 scholarship offers, including one from Oregon, which has piqued his interest due to the Ducks’ history of developing successful NFL-caliber receivers.

Another rising star, Aiden Harris, a defensive end from Westside High School, is attracting attention with 22 FBS offers, including one from Oregon. He plans to visit Eugene soon and has expressed excitement about the program. Jaylen Pile, a wide receiver from Parish High School, is also being actively pursued by the Ducks, indicating that Oregon’s recruiting efforts continue to flourish as the team seeks to build a formidable roster for the future.

Elite 2026 Edge Rusher Aiden Harris Talks Oregon Interest and Trip

Rising 2026 WR Has High Interest in Oregon

Wednesday Recruiting Windup

Elite 2026 WR Talks Oregon Offer

Commitment Impact: Douglas Utu

This week from Practice:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning expressed enthusiasm for his team's 34-13 victory over UCLA while acknowledging areas for improvement as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against Michigan State. Lanning praised the Ducks' performance in key metrics, particularly their defense's success in stopping UCLA's run game, highlighted by contributions from linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and defensive lineman Jordan Burch. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel displayed composure and adaptability, though he noted the need for improved execution and credited the defense for setting up favorable offensive situations.

Lanning emphasized the importance of learning from the UCLA game, particularly addressing missed opportunities and inconsistent pass protection. He acknowledged the challenges posed by Michigan State's disciplined defense, noting similarities to former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith's schemes. The Ducks aim to enhance their passing game by stretching the field more effectively, building on their defensive strengths.

Bassa, now fully healthy, expressed confidence in the team's preparation and the importance of maintaining discipline against Michigan State's offense. He highlighted the potential for turnovers and emphasized the need for the defense to keep the Spartans' quarterback contained. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who secured his first career interception against UCLA, echoed Bassa's sentiments, emphasizing consistent preparation and focusing on upcoming high-stakes games.

As they return to Autzen Stadium for the Friday night matchup, the Ducks are eager to showcase their progress while donning special uniforms designed to honor cancer awareness, a cause close to Lanning's family. Overall, the team is focused on capitalizing on their strengths and addressing key areas of inconsistency as they continue their unbeaten start to the 2024 season.

Dan Lanning talks win over UCLA

Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, and Jordan Burch react to Oregon's 34-13 win

Dan Lanning: Success points back to preparation

Jeffrey Bassa feeling 100 percent

Bryce Boettcher: Preparation doesn’t change

Teitum Tuioti embraces growth

The Rest of the story

Working hard not to make this too long so thought I would create a final section which is links to our game summary, Fifth Quarter Analysis, Report Cards and everything else from the week that was in Oregon Football!

