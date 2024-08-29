THIS WEEK INSIDE AUTZEN: As the Oregon Ducks prepare for their season opener against Idaho, head coach Dan Lanning emphasized the importance of trusting the process in a press conference on Monday evening. Lanning, confident in his team’s readiness, urged his players to focus on their internal standards rather than the competition. “We always talk about our biggest opponent is Oregon,” he stated, stressing the need to be the best version of themselves on the field. The Ducks are coming off an impressive 2023 season and are aiming to build on their success. Lanning acknowledged the respect he holds for Idaho’s head coach Jason Eck and the challenges the Vandals present. He highlighted the importance of being assignment-sound and playing with relentless effort, core principles of his coaching philosophy.

THIS WEEK IN RECRUITING: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Emerging Stars Eye Future with the Program As Oregon continues to build its roster with top talent, several recruits have made significant strides, expressing their interest in the Ducks and showcasing their potential to contribute to the program's future success. Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, a versatile and explosive athlete from Cathedral Catholic, is rapidly becoming one of the most coveted recruits in the class of 2027. Capable of playing multiple positions—running back, receiver, safety, and cornerback—Fa'alave-Johnson's performance at the SoCal Nat Preps Camp, where he posted a blazing 4.58-second 40-yard dash and a 124-inch broad jump, earned him MVP honors and solidified his status as a national recruit. During his visit to Oregon's prestigious Saturday Night Live (SNL) event, Fa'alave-Johnson worked out at running back and received an offer from the Ducks. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "SNL was definitely a day I will remember forever. The staff treated me well and made Oregon feel like home. Growing up, I was always amazed with the University of Oregon, but seeing it in person was a whole different experience." Oregon has positioned itself as an early favorite in Fa'alave-Johnson's recruitment, although the athlete is keeping his options open, expressing interest in Oregon, Washington, USC, and Utah. A devout Christian, Fa'alave-Johnson emphasized the importance of choosing a school where he feels called to be by God, valuing a sense of family and support over NIL opportunities. Jackson Cantwell Jackson Cantwell, the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2026 and the top offensive tackle in the nation, has emerged as a standout recruit, thanks to his exceptional blend of athleticism and family pedigree. Standing at 6-foot-7 with a big frame, Cantwell's prowess as a run blocker is complemented by his promising footwork, making him a key target for top programs. Cantwell's rise to prominence is highlighted by his achievements in both football and track and field, where he has dominated in shot put and discus. The son of former Olympic shot putters Christian and Teri Cantwell, Jackson's genetic advantage, coupled with his work ethic, has positioned him as one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. Oregon has made a strong impression on Cantwell, who has taken notice of the program's unique attributes and competitive track program. He appreciates the guidance he's received from Oregon's coaching staff and is considering multiple factors as he navigates his recruitment, with plans to narrow his choices and make a commitment by next year. Dierre Hill Dierre Hill, a dynamic junior running back, has captured the attention of Oregon's coaching staff with his explosive speed and exceptional run instincts. In 2023, Hill rushed for 1,788 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 13.6 yards per carry, while also contributing on defense and special teams. Hill, who has drawn comparisons to Oregon legend Kenjon Barner, expressed his strong connection to the Ducks' program and head coach Dan Lanning, praising Lanning's loyalty and leadership. "Oregon has just been great to me," Hill said, emphasizing the strong culture and genuine personality of the coaching staff. Hill is excited about the potential to contribute to Oregon's spread offense and sees similarities between his skill set and that of current Ducks running back Bucky Irving. As he continues to develop physically, Hill is focused on improving his patience and physicality, with a goal of reaching 190-195 pounds. Cooper Perry Cooper Perry, a versatile wide receiver and two-sport All-American, is gearing up for his senior season at Notre Dame Prep while looking ahead to his future at Oregon. Perry's commitment to excellence is evident in both football and lacrosse, where his agility and spatial awareness have made him a dynamic pass catcher. Standing at 6-foot-1.5 and weighing 190 pounds, Perry has become a top recruit, known for his quickness and elusiveness after the catch. Ranked as the No. 1 player in Arizona and the No. 78 overall recruit in the nation, Perry's decision to commit to Oregon was influenced by the program's competitive culture and high expectations. At Oregon, Perry is expected to be a key contributor in what is shaping up to be one of the most talented wide receiver classes in recent program history. With his blend of speed, agility, and football IQ, Perry has the potential to make an immediate impact in the Ducks' offense.



Oregon Ducks 2025 Recruiting Update: What's left? As the Oregon Ducks continue to build their 2025 recruiting class, the focus is on both solidifying commitments and addressing remaining gaps across key offensive and defensive positions. On offense, the Ducks have secured commitments from running backs Dierre Hill and Jordon Davison and three offensive linemen, including Ziyarre Addison, Alai Kalaniuvalu, and Demetri Manning. However, they are still pursuing additional talent at wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. The wide receiver position remains a priority, with Michael Terry as the top target, though Texas is currently the frontrunner. Oregon is also exploring potential flips at quarterback, such as Husan Longstreet and Keelon Russell, both of whom are committed elsewhere but remain in communication with the Ducks. The tight end position is another area of focus, with the Ducks targeting Vander Ploog, a player with a strong basketball family background who has shown promise on the football field. Despite some uncertainties, the Ducks are prepared to pivot to the transfer portal or junior college ranks to meet their needs if necessary. On the defensive side, Oregon faces more significant challenges, particularly along the defensive line. The Ducks have yet to secure a commitment from an interior defensive lineman for the 2025 class, and the recent decommitment of Josiah Sharma to Texas has left a noticeable gap. Oregon's recruiting efforts for defensive tackles have been selective, with offers extended to only 14 prospects, three of whom remain uncommitted. The Ducks may need to consider flipping committed players, such as Denton (TX) three-star Xavier Ukponu, or look to JUCO and transfer options to bolster their defensive front. At defensive end, Oregon has one commitment from Matthew Johnson, who could potentially shift to an interior role. The Ducks are also monitoring uncommitted prospects like Willie Fletcher, though Michigan appears to be the likely destination. At linebacker, Oregon has secured a pledge from elite four-star Nasir Wyatt, but other top targets, such as Madden Faraimo and Justin Hill, have committed elsewhere, making the possibility of flips unlikely. The defensive backfield offers more encouraging news, with commitments from corners Brandon Finney and Dorian Brew. The Ducks are also eyeing potential flips, such as Na'Eem Offord, currently committed to Ohio State, and Adonyss Currie, committed to Texas A&M. Oregon's efforts at safety appear to be solidified with the commitment of Trey McNutt and the addition of Peyton Woodyard via the transfer portal. As the Ducks work to finalize their 2025 class, the coaching staff remains confident in their ability to attract top talent and address any remaining gaps. While challenges persist, particularly on the defensive front, Oregon is poised to make strategic moves, whether through flipping prospects or leveraging the transfer portal, to maintain its trajectory as a national contender.

