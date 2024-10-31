Thursday Roundup: Recapping the week that was in Oregon football

Oregon cemented its No. 1 ranking with a decisive 38-9 win over No. 20 Illinois, a spot they hadn’t occupied since 2012. Memories of that year’s upset by Stanford at Autzen Stadium had some fans on edge, but the Ducks left no room for surprises this time. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sharp, finishing with 291 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense, led by linebacker Bryce Boettcher and safety Tysheem Johnson, put on a clinic, keeping Illinois in check. By halftime, Oregon led 35-3, effectively sealing the deal before the break. Noah Whittington had his best game yet, bouncing back strong, while Da’Juan Riggs gave a glimpse of the future in the backfield, both contributing to the Ducks’ 229 yards on the ground. Oregon now stands 8-0, maintaining their championship momentum.





Thinking back on the game, I was struck by something that went beyond stats. Watching players make their college decisions, I’ve been reminded of my own recruitment journey when I chose the Marine Corps. It’s funny because, in the past, I’d sometimes roll my eyes at recruits talking about “feeling the love” from coaches. But reflecting on my decision to join the Corps brought back some perspective. Like many, college wasn’t an option due to finances, and my choices were limited to either enlisting or working locally. While the Army and Air Force seemed indifferent, the Marines were invested—they recruited me hard, showing me the paths, options, and benefits available. They made me feel valued, and it made all the difference. Now, I get why young prospects crave that sense of belonging and commitment from a team. It’s human nature to seek a place where you feel you matter.

On the policy side, a new roster limit means Oregon will cap its team at 105 players next season, down from the current 130. Oregon’s resources make it one of the few programs that can fully stock scholarships, potentially adding a competitive edge over schools that may need to fill rosters with walk-ons. The limit will likely reshape college football, creating a divide between wealthier programs and others. It will also bring Title IX requirements into the mix, meaning Oregon might add scholarships in women’s sports to balance things out. The changes could benefit powerhouse teams in the short run but might lead to missed opportunities in smaller programs, especially for walk-ons and non-revenue sports athletes.

For Oregon, though, the game against Illinois was a solid reminder of why they’re still No. 1: strong play, depth, and a clear path forward, both on the field and in the evolving landscape of college football.

LINKS FOR THE WEEK:

No. 1 Oregon cruises past No. 20 Illinois for 38-9 win

Oregon players react to win over Illinois

Dan Lanning: The standard is the standard

Justius Lowe talks about his first touchdown

Dillon Gabriel: “I’m chasing wins”

Tez Johnson: “My heart jumped out of my chest”

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Feeling the love

Take Two: Scholarship changes, Jared Curtis thoughts

Noah Whittington: “They play very physical up front”

Nishad Strother talks Michigan preparations

Brandon Johnson: “Good competition in practice every day”

Derrick Harmon talks Michigan game

Teitum Tuioti: “He creates havoc”

Poncho Laloulu: “They’re stout”

Jeffrey Bassa: “A lot of guys are excited”

Jordan James: “That whole defensive line is pretty physical”

Dan Lanning: Fields the same size

GRADING THE GAME

Oregon's 38-9 victory over Illinois kept their perfect season alive, and we at Duck Sports Authority have to say—this game showed why Oregon is still at the top of the rankings. The Ducks looked every bit the No. 1 team in the country, and while it wasn't flawless, there were plenty of bright spots.

Offensively, the first half was a clinic. Dillon Gabriel led the charge with precision passing, and Oregon's balanced attack kept Illinois on their heels. Jordan James and Kenyon Sadiq made big plays, and it felt like everything was clicking early on. But we can't ignore the second half—some miscommunication and a drop in rhythm meant the offense didn't quite maintain that first-half intensity. It's something to work on, but overall, a solid showing.

Defensively, Oregon dominated for most of the game. The defensive line brought relentless pressure, and the secondary held Illinois to just a handful of completions in the first half. There were a few lapses in the third quarter, but Sione Laulea's late interception really summed up the defense's ability to bounce back and finish strong. It was another impressive performance that highlighted just how tough this defense is.

Special teams might not have had any flashy plays, but they did their job well—pinning Illinois deep and making sure field position was in Oregon's favor. Sometimes, it's the little things that make a big difference.

As for coaching, Dan Lanning and his staff had a great game plan, especially in the first half. The creativity and balance on offense made it clear they had studied Illinois well. That said, the second-half dip is something they'll want to address to keep the momentum going in future games.

All in all, this win over Illinois showed us the best and some of the areas for improvement with this Oregon team. The Ducks are still rolling, and we can't wait to see how they continue to build on this performance.

Here are the links to all of our stories this week in our post game analyses series:

Fifth Quarter: Illinois

DSA Inside Read: 3-2-1 look back at win over Illinois

Oregon Offensive Report Card: Illinois

Oregon Defensive Report Card: Illinois

RECRUITING THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK

Oregon had a smaller group of recruits for the Illinois game, but the impact was significant. Running back commit Tradarian Ball visited Miami over the weekend, with the Hurricanes pushing hard for him. Despite enjoying the visit, Ball did not flip his commitment and is expected to visit Oregon again for the Maryland game, where the Ducks will make a strong push to solidify his commitment.

Tigh end Vander Ploog's visit to Oregon was a success, particularly for his family, who missed the Ohio State game visit. We were told that the family felt positive about the program, and the visit reinforced Vander Ploog’s feelings from before and that a flip to Oregon is something to watch for, though Vander Ploog respects Washington and may take a measured approach in his decision-making.

Jahkeem Stewart, who was in Columbus for the Ohio State game against Nebraska, will be returning to Eugene during the bye week for an official visit on November 23. Oregon is well-positioned in his recruitment, but there will be challenges to land the elite player.

Tight end Andrew Olesh also visited Eugene, but Oregon might prioritize another target, Linkon Cure, making it unclear if they will pursue both.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who visited Eugene recently, is scheduled to visit Georgia, but current indications suggest he may stick with Cal or flip to Oregon. His decision will likely come after his trip to Georgia.

Terrance Saryon, a prospect for 2026, has been leaning towards Washington but is also interested in Oregon, having visited multiple times and enjoying the atmosphere. Four-star receiver Jalen Lott from Texas, also in the 2026 class, visited Oregon over the weekend. Though Texas is the heavy favorite, the Ducks are playing the long game, and Lott had a positive experience during the visit.

Jackson Cantwell, a 2026 five-star offensive tackle, is weighing his options between Missouri, Oregon, and Alabama, with his recent Alabama visit going well.

Zion Elee, a four-star defensive end, has Oregon as the current leader, but Maryland is also making a strong push.

Oregon is competing to flip 2026 cornerback Brandon Lockhart, who is currently committed to USC. He enjoyed his recent visit to Eugene and the environment at Autzen Stadium left a lasting impression.

Three-star defensive end Derek Colman Brusa also visited Oregon and had a positive experience, praising the program’s culture and consistency under coach Dan Lanning. Brusa appreciated the energy and the tempo of Oregon's practice sessions, which reaffirmed his interest in the program.

In short, Oregon is continues to make waves with several key recruits, solidifying commitments, and laying the groundwork for future prospects, even though some of these recruitments are long-term efforts. The focus is on building relationships and creating a strong connection with both the recruits and their families.

Check out all of our recruiting information in the linked articles:

Weekend Recruiting Wrap

Take Two: Scholarship changes, Jared Curtis thoughts

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential flip targets coming into focus

4-star 2026 Seattle DE Derek Colman Brusa talks moving speech from Dan Lanning











