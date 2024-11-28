Thursday Roundup: Rounding up the bye week

As Oregon heads into its bye week, the focus shifts to their upcoming rivalry game against Washington. At Duck Sports Authority, we took a deep dive into the Huskies’ football team to assess their strengths, weaknesses, and how they stack up against the Ducks. Here’s a broad overview of Washington’s performance this season, highlighting key takeaways from both offense and defense.





Washington Offensive Overview

The Huskies' offense has been a mix of highs and lows, averaging 22.6 points per game. Their passing attack, led by quarterbacks Will Rogers and Demond Williams Jr., is the backbone of their success. Rogers, an efficient passer with 2,458 yards and 14 touchdowns, struggles under pressure, while Williams offers a dual-threat option that adds unpredictability. The receiving corps, highlighted by Denzel Boston’s 764 yards and 9 touchdowns, has been reliable, but the offensive line’s struggles—allowing 24 sacks—limit the overall efficiency.

The ground game is spearheaded by Jonah Coleman, who has rushed for 1,008 yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. However, a lack of depth and consistency makes the offense one-dimensional at times, especially against elite defenses. Red-zone inefficiency remains a challenge, with the Huskies converting just 55% of trips into touchdowns.

Washington Defensive Overview

Washington’s defense has been their saving grace in many games, especially the secondary, which allows just 160.5 passing yards per game. Players like Thaddeus Dixon and Makell Esteen have anchored the pass defense, contributing to eight interceptions this season. The pass rush, led by Russell Davis II and Alphonzo Tuputala, has been effective, tallying 20 sacks and frequently disrupting opposing quarterbacks.

Against the run, Washington allows an average of 152.3 rushing yards per game. Interior defenders like Sebastian Valdez and Voi Tunuufi have made key stops, but recent matchups against stronger offensive lines have exposed vulnerabilities, particularly late in the season.

Key Challenges Against Oregon

Oregon’s defense, one of the most disciplined and efficient in the nation, will likely exploit Washington’s offensive weaknesses, particularly their pass protection issues. The Ducks’ pass rush, combined with their stout secondary, could neutralize Washington’s passing attack. On the flip side, the Huskies’ defense, while strong in the secondary, has shown signs of fatigue against top-tier offenses, making Oregon’s balanced offensive approach a formidable challenge.

This deep dive into Washington reveals a team with clear potential but critical flaws that Oregon can capitalize on. For the Ducks, the bye week provides an opportunity to fine-tune their game plan and focus on exploiting these weaknesses. As the rivalry game looms, all eyes will be on whether Washington can overcome their inconsistencies or if Oregon will continue their dominance this season.

RELATED LINKS:

Wednesday War Room: Deep Dive into Washington Offense

Wednesday War Room: Deep Dive into Washington Defense

Dan Lanning: The Best Staff I've Ever Been a Part Of

Flock Talk: Everybody Hurts

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: A Bye Week Full of Surprises

DSA Inside Read: Looking Ahead to Washington

Dan Lanning: This is Our Opportunity to Go Play Our Best Football

Jeffrey Bassa: We're Going to Be Dialed In and Focused

Ajani Cornelius: The Stadium is Like a 12th Player

Jabbar Muhammad: It's a Really Fierce Rivalry

Dan Lanning: I Want to Win Every Game

Terrance Ferguson: Win Something Worth Something

Bryce Boettcher: A Chance to Go 12-0, It's Pretty Exciting

FOOTBALL RECRUITING THOUGHTS FOR THE WEEK

As No. 1 Oregon (11-0) prepares to wrap up their regular season against Washington this weekend, their recruiting efforts for the 2025 cycle remain in full swing with the early signing period approaching on December 4. The Ducks are currently ranked No. 12 nationally in recruiting according to Rivals, and they’ve been extending their influence on the East Coast. Recent notable signings include 4-star offensive lineman Ziyare Addison and Tampa-based wide receiver Dallas Wilson. However, the battle for Wilson continues, with Florida making a late push to sway his commitment.

Looking ahead to the 2026 cycle, Oregon remains in good standing with several high-profile recruits, including No. 3 overall quarterback Jared Curtis from Nashville and No. 4 overall weakside linebacker Zion Elee from Baltimore. The Ducks are also courting Richmond, Virginia’s 4-star offensive guard, Darius Gray. Gray spoke about his excitement regarding the Oregon offer and his positive impression of offensive line coach A’lique Terry, emphasizing the relationships being built as an essential aspect of his recruitment. Gray is also impressed with Oregon’s on-field success and plans to visit Eugene after his current high school season concludes.

Oregon’s recruiting efforts are characterized by both strategic timing and confidentiality. During their recent bye week, the Ducks leveraged the break to host key recruits without game-day distractions. Jahkeem Stewart and Brandon Finney were among those who visited, with Stewart gaining insights from Oregon’s community and program, particularly through interactions with current players.



The Ducks’ efforts to retain current commits like Brandon Finney also paid off, with Finney re-engaging with the Oregon staff and feeling reassured about his place within the program. The staff’s persistence in creating a strong family atmosphere played a key role in solidifying Finney’s commitment, as was evidenced by his return visit during the Ohio State game. Oregon has also been keeping tabs on Na’eem Offord, currently committed to Ohio State but leaning towards Auburn. The Ducks may attempt to bring him to Eugene before signing day as they remain active in flipping committed players to their program.

In addition, Oregon has been paying close attention to Dallas Wilson’s playoff journey in Florida. After his game, Wilson canceled a scheduled visit to Florida, reaffirming his commitment to Oregon, which has always been his dream school.

Oregon’s recruiting strategy is rooted in consistency and maintaining an air of secrecy, especially as signing day draws near. This approach has allowed them to compete with powerhouse programs nationwide, maintaining an edge in a fiercely competitive environment. Under Dan Lanning’s leadership, the Ducks have proven to be one of the premier recruiting teams in college football, expertly blending timing, confidentiality, and relentless pursuit of top talent.

RELATED LINKS:

2026 Top 100 OL Darius Gray talks Oregon

Take Two: Silence is Golden

Weekend Recruiting Wrap



BASKETBALL THOUGHTS FOR THE WEEK

The men’s team is starting to show a lot of promise. Yes, the slow starts and late rally’s are going to need to change, but there are two things that really stand out for this group. First, they are resilient. It seems pretty obvious that they don’t lose hope when they play poorly to start a game and that kind of ability to overcome adversity is going to help this team get better throughout the season.

The second thing that stands out is that this team is not wholly dependent on a single player to have a great game. I have seen multiple players come up big in the first seven games and that is going to be of tremendous value when we get to tournament time later in the season. When a team depends on one person, they can be predictable and somewhat easier to defense (unless, of course, that one player is just too good to shut down).

The women have struggled in Hawaii so far, but I am not yet ready to write them off due to a couple of bad performances. Right now we need to see if Kelly Graves can bring out their own resilience. Can he keep this team from falling off of a cliff following some bad games? Or will he get them to right the ship? The team seems to have better unity and chemistry, so I am going to have a little patience with a team that is mostly new and definitely needs time to build chemistry on the court.

RELATED LINKS:

Oregon Women Stay Undefeated with 70-68 Win Over Auburn

Oregon Uses Strong Second Half for 78-75 Win Over Oregon State

Oregon Surges Late to Defeat Texas A&M 80-70, Stays Undefeated

Oregon Men Move to 7-0 with Win Over San Diego State

Oregon Women Drop Pair at Hawaii North Shore Showcase