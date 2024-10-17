Thursday Roundup: The week that was in Oregon football

This was more than just a win. It was validation—for the team, for the coaches, for the fans. For years, Oregon has flirted with greatness. We’ve had our highs and our crushing lows. We’ve seen BCS championship runs and heartbreaking losses on the biggest stage. This time, though, felt different. This time, Oregon stood toe-to-toe with one of the most physically imposing teams in the country and came out victorious.

It was a busy week at Duck Sports Authority with what might be the biggest win in Oregon history. In a game that might define the Autzen experience for a new generation of Ducks fans: the moment that Oregon proved they had what it took to not just compete with, but to battle and win against, a true blueblood program that has won multiple national championships and been a juggernaut with elite athletes at every position.

The journey is far from over, but on Saturday night, this win felt like a moment that will be remembered for years to come.

In our 3-2-1 look at the game, we noted three observations: Evan Stewart is the real deal, The discipline was next level Saturday night, and the second half run defense (19 total rushing yards on 12 carries) was the difference. We are also left with a couple of questions: how long is Jordan Burch out and will there be a big letdown this week? It won’t be long before we get the answer to the second question, the first question has some more ambiguity (I would expect him to be out 3-4 weeks).

The think is that there is still half of the season left for Oregon. Moving forward, the key will be to sustain this level of execution and to clean up the areas that still need improvement. Special teams play can no longer be an afterthought if Oregon is to challenge for a national championship. The offense needs to continue to build on its chemistry, and the defense, which finally showed signs of real growth against Ohio State, needs to maintain that edge against every opponent.

GRADING THE GAME.

I felt that overall the offense was very good. Oregon's offense was efficient on first downs, gaining an average of 6.7 yards per play. The combination of a solid running game, led by Jordan James, and a dynamic passing attack, featuring Dillon Gabriel’s precision and Evan Stewart’s big-play ability, kept the defense on its heels. Oregon was particularly effective in staying ahead of the chains, which helped set up manageable second- and third-down situations.

Defensively, I was a little more lenient. Given the quality of the opponent, this was a well played game against the run. Were there some big plays in the passing game? Sure, but not as many as had been customary for Ohio State so – in essence – the Oregon defense is probably the best one Ohio State will see this season. The Ducks faced 10 ‘true’ drives (not including the kneel down at halftime) and gave up a score on half of them. The defense forced three punts and recovered a fumble. One extra stop might have made this game a little less stressful, but it was a solid defensive performance against an elite offense.

