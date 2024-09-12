PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Thursday Roundup: This week in Oregon football

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
PLAYERS AND COACHES REACT TO BOISE STATE WIN

The Oregon Ducks survived a tough test against Boise State, pulling off a 37-34 victory in a game defined by dramatic momentum swings and key special teams plays. Despite early struggles on offense and several costly turnovers, the Ducks managed to claw back, thanks to big plays from quarterback Dillon Gabriel and special teams stars Tez Johnson and Noah Whittington.

Oregon’s offense started slow, managing only 12 yards on their first two possessions, allowing Boise State to take a 3-0 lead. However, Gabriel's 67-yard pass to Evan Stewart set up a 1-yard touchdown run, putting Oregon on top 7-3. The game remained tight throughout, with both teams exchanging leads. After a fumble-filled third quarter, Boise State jumped ahead 34-27, but Whittington's 99-yard kickoff return tied the game, and Atticus Sappington’s game-winning field goal sealed the victory.


Afterward, Coach Dan Lanning praised his team's resilience but stressed the need for improvement. “That was an exciting game... I think the difference tonight was special teams—big punt return, big kickoff return. Those were really critical in this game,” Lanning said. He also highlighted Sappington’s ability to bounce back after a missed extra point to hit the game-winner.

Dillon Gabriel acknowledged the Ducks' mistakes but emphasized their ability to stay focused: “We try to shoot ourselves in the foot as much as we could, but you talk about responding to adversity... I just love how we stayed consistent, and I love the guys and how they played.”

Tez Johnson’s game-changing punt return energized the team, while Jordan Burch pointed to defensive lapses that allowed Boise State to stay in the game, but he praised the overall effort: “Everybody played hard... as a whole, everybody played really hard trying to get the win.”

The Ducks improved to 2-0, but Lanning and the players were clear: while a win is a win, there’s still plenty to clean up before the next challenge.

Dan Lanning post-game comments

Atticus Sappington’s thoughts

Dillon Gabriel post-game comments

Jordan Burch post-game reflections

Tez Johnson post-game thoughts


DSA LOOKS AT THE BOISE STATE RESULTS:

Oregon's 37-34 victory over Boise State was a thrilling contest defined by resilience, special teams excellence, and the ability to make plays in critical moments. Despite the win, the Ducks exposed lingering issues with their offensive line and ball security, raising concerns as they progress through the season.

Offense: Oregon’s offense was inconsistent, alternating between moments of brilliance and frustrating errors. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sharp, completing 18 of 21 passes for 243 yards and three total touchdowns, but he struggled with protection as the offensive line gave up four first-half sacks. Gabriel’s two fumbles in the fourth quarter also allowed Boise State to take a brief lead. Despite the struggles, running back Jordan James shined with 102 yards on 17 carries, providing key runs to set up the game-winning field goal.

Defense: Oregon’s defense faced a tough challenge in containing Boise State’s star running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 221 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown after an Oregon fumble. While the Ducks tightened up in the second half, limiting the Broncos to just one field goal on their first three possessions, missed tackles and communication breakdowns nearly cost them the game. Defensive lineman Jordan Burch's late-game sack proved pivotal in giving Oregon the chance to seal the win.

Special Teams: Special teams played a crucial role in Oregon’s victory. Tez Johnson's 85-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter gave Oregon a 27-20 lead, and Noah Whittington’s 99-yard kickoff return, recovered by Jayden Limar, tied the game at 34-34. Kicker Atticus Sappington redeemed himself after a missed extra point by hitting the game-winning 37-yard field goal in the final minute.

Coaching: Head coach Dan Lanning kept the team focused through multiple setbacks, relying on special teams and trusting Gabriel to orchestrate the final drive. However, the Ducks' nine penalties and two fumbles nearly derailed their efforts, signaling a need for improvement moving forward.

Oregon’s resilience and playmaking ability were on full display, but cleaning up penalties, ball security, and offensive line issues will be key as they move deeper into the season.

Fifth Quarter: Boise State

DSA Inside Read

Hamre's Takeaways

Boise State Report Card: Offense

Boise State Report Card: Defense

PLAYERS AND COACHES LOOK AHEAD TO OREGON STATE

As Oregon prepares for their rivalry matchup against Oregon State, head coach Dan Lanning expressed excitement and respect for the Beavers, acknowledging the challenge posed by their strong run game and athletic quarterback. He emphasized the significance of the rivalry, noting its importance for the state of Oregon and how it carries a special meaning for his team.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, an Oregon native, shared his passion for the game, calling it a battle for "bragging rights for the rest of the year" and reflecting on the sting of past losses. He made it clear that his team is focused on stopping Oregon State's run game, and he’s determined to avoid repeating mistakes from previous matchups.

Running back Jordan James is also eager for redemption, particularly after last season’s goal-line stand left him feeling disappointed. He stressed the importance of improving across all units and praised Oregon State's defense for being a physical, well-coached team.

Defensive back Jabbar Muhammad discussed the importance of staying sharp against Oregon State’s passing game, despite their reputation as a run-heavy team. He recalled the intense atmosphere of playing at Reser Stadium and said he’s prepared for another rowdy environment.

Offensive lineman Nishad Strother noted the challenges of the offensive line’s rotation but is confident that the team is heading in the right direction. He emphasized the importance of maintaining rhythm and preparing for Oregon State’s physical defensive line.

As for the Ducks' defense, key players like Jeffrey Bassa and Keyon Ware-Hudson are focused on improving their run defense, with Ware-Hudson calling the memory of previous rivalry losses a "chip on my shoulder."

Oregon’s offensive line, led by Marcus Harper, is intent on cleaning up penalties and improving consistency ahead of the game. Harper reflected on the team's struggles but remains confident they will rise to the occasion against Oregon State’s formidable front.

Dan Lanning Previews Oregon-Oregon State Matchup

Bryce Boettcher: "It's not going to happen again"

Jordan James talks early season Oregon State Matchup

Jabbar Muhammad ready for Oregon State

Nishad Strother: "It felt good to be back out there"

Wednesday War Room: First look at Oregon State

Dan Lanning reflects on 9/11, getting ready for Oregon State

Jeffrey Bassa: "It means everything"

Keyon Ware-Hudson: "That’s like a chip on my shoulder"

Marcus Harper: "That’s not our standard"

RECRUITING NOTES

The Ducks had a light weekend in terms of recruiting visitors, but a few key names were present. Brayden Robinson, a standout wide receiver with elite speed, is excited for his visit and could be a significant target for the Ducks. Robinson, who boasts a 10.44-second 100-meter time as a sophomore, expressed his excitement about Oregon’s culture, saying, “The culture for the athletes is the real deal when it comes down to football and track. Everyone is bought into the process and being a unit.” With his blazing speed and playmaking ability, Robinson is the type of player who could make an immediate impact in Oregon’s offense, and he noted that “Oregon has definitely been one of those places I’ve been keeping my eye on for a while.”

Tradarian Ball, another top prospect, was at Texas A&M last week but is set to visit Oregon this weekend. Despite visiting other schools, there’s little concern about a potential flip from his commitment to the Ducks, as Ball seems “ultra locked in at the moment.” Additionally, Oregon commit Tony Cumberland, who recently moved to Eugene, is likely to be at every home game this season.

One under-the-radar prospect to watch is Terrance Saryon, a 5-10, 160-pound receiver from Evergreen High School in Washington. Saryon caught the attention of wide receivers coach Junior Adams during the SNL event in July, and he could be a depth piece Oregon looks to add as they adjust to changes in roster rules and scholarship numbers. While currently unrated by Rivals, Saryon is expected to make multiple visits to Eugene this season, and he’s close with Oregon receiver Justius Lowe.

Another upcoming visitor for Oregon is 2026 linebacker Tristan Phillips, who recently received an offer from the Ducks. Phillips, a versatile 6'4", 210-pound linebacker, expressed his enthusiasm about joining Oregon’s defensive scheme, saying, “I can play in the box, help in the run game, drop in space, and come off the edge. I feel like that fits their system a lot.” Phillips is scheduled to visit for the October 12 matchup against Ohio State, and he’s already drawn attention for his physicality and closing speed. “My closing speed and violent hits on the ball carrier and blockers set me apart,” Phillips added, highlighting the aggressive playing style that could make him a valuable addition to Oregon’s defense.

Oregon’s ability to build relationships with top recruits remains a key factor in its success. Offensive lineman Kodi Greene, a 6'6", 305-pound standout from Mater Dei High School, spoke highly of the coaching staff’s consistency and communication. “Coach Terry always checks in, asking how I’m doing, and how I can dominate my next game,” Greene shared. Greene, who has already committed to Oregon, is also helping the Ducks recruit other top talent. “I’m trying to get Chris Henry to flip,” Greene said, referencing the five-star wide receiver committed to Ohio State. With his focus on “Making PLAN A Work,” a personal mantra and brand emphasizing discipline and dedication, Greene is determined to make his mark both on and off the field.

Despite some missed opportunities with recruits like Elijah Barnes and Keylan Moses, Oregon is poised to capitalize on shifting dynamics in the recruiting world. As teams like Florida and Florida State face potential rebuilds, Oregon is positioned to benefit from recruits reconsidering their commitments. With the coaching carousel likely to shake up recruiting even further, Oregon’s patience and persistence may result in some big surprises as the season progresses.

The atmosphere at last weekend’s game, particularly the energy during Oregon’s rendition of “Shout,” made a strong impression on recruits. Brayden Robinson described the experience, saying, “The people definitely stood out. They made me feel like a priority to the program.” The packed stands and intense fan engagement showcased why Autzen Stadium remains a powerful tool in Oregon’s recruiting efforts, as it left a lasting impression on young athletes considering the Ducks as their future home.

Brayden Robinson Recaps Weekend Visit

Kodi Greene: Making PLAN A Work

2026 LB Talks Oregon Offer, Upcoming Visit

For more on Kodi Greene’s ambitions, check out his website:

https://www.onlyplana.net


THOUGHTS FROM THE PRESS BOX

The 2024 conference realignment has dramatically reshaped the college sports landscape, particularly impacting student-athletes who now face more extensive travel schedules. Oregon and Washington's transition to the Big Ten has heightened concerns about how such travel affects athletes' circadian rhythms and overall mental health. Disruptions from jet lag, irregular schedules, and artificial lighting can exacerbate mood disorders and negatively influence mental well-being, an issue compounded by a historical lack of adequate support systems for athletes. Despite increasing awareness, many athletes still feel insufficiently supported by their institutions, highlighting a critical need for ongoing efforts to address mental health concerns within college sports.

In the world of college football, Oregon's season has been marked by high expectations and an exhilarating victory over Boise State. The Ducks' 37-34 win, characterized by late-game drama and fan fervor, underscored the unpredictable and electrifying nature of college football. This game reminded fans of the pure excitement of the sport, offering a nostalgic return to the thrilling, less predictable moments of past seasons, despite the heavy burden of playoff aspirations.

Moreover, the historic rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State faces an uncertain future due to the realignment. This rivalry, which dates back over a century, holds significant personal and cultural value for many fans. The potential loss of this tradition due to conference changes is viewed as a significant blow to the sport's rich history. While the move to the Big Ten aims to benefit the program's future, it raises concerns about losing a key aspect of college football's legacy, emphasizing the need to preserve cherished rivalries amidst evolving conference landscapes.

Links:

Flock Talk: Everybody Hurts

Sunday Morning Sidewalk: Cardiac Kids of Football

Take Two: Finding Hope in Tradition





