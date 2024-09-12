Oregon’s offense started slow, managing only 12 yards on their first two possessions, allowing Boise State to take a 3-0 lead. However, Gabriel's 67-yard pass to Evan Stewart set up a 1-yard touchdown run, putting Oregon on top 7-3. The game remained tight throughout, with both teams exchanging leads. After a fumble-filled third quarter, Boise State jumped ahead 34-27, but Whittington's 99-yard kickoff return tied the game, and Atticus Sappington’s game-winning field goal sealed the victory.

The Oregon Ducks survived a tough test against Boise State, pulling off a 37-34 victory in a game defined by dramatic momentum swings and key special teams plays. Despite early struggles on offense and several costly turnovers, the Ducks managed to claw back, thanks to big plays from quarterback Dillon Gabriel and special teams stars Tez Johnson and Noah Whittington.





Afterward, Coach Dan Lanning praised his team's resilience but stressed the need for improvement. “That was an exciting game... I think the difference tonight was special teams—big punt return, big kickoff return. Those were really critical in this game,” Lanning said. He also highlighted Sappington’s ability to bounce back after a missed extra point to hit the game-winner.

Dillon Gabriel acknowledged the Ducks' mistakes but emphasized their ability to stay focused: “We try to shoot ourselves in the foot as much as we could, but you talk about responding to adversity... I just love how we stayed consistent, and I love the guys and how they played.”

Tez Johnson’s game-changing punt return energized the team, while Jordan Burch pointed to defensive lapses that allowed Boise State to stay in the game, but he praised the overall effort: “Everybody played hard... as a whole, everybody played really hard trying to get the win.”

The Ducks improved to 2-0, but Lanning and the players were clear: while a win is a win, there’s still plenty to clean up before the next challenge.

Oregon's 37-34 victory over Boise State was a thrilling contest defined by resilience, special teams excellence, and the ability to make plays in critical moments. Despite the win, the Ducks exposed lingering issues with their offensive line and ball security, raising concerns as they progress through the season.

Offense: Oregon’s offense was inconsistent, alternating between moments of brilliance and frustrating errors. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sharp, completing 18 of 21 passes for 243 yards and three total touchdowns, but he struggled with protection as the offensive line gave up four first-half sacks. Gabriel’s two fumbles in the fourth quarter also allowed Boise State to take a brief lead. Despite the struggles, running back Jordan James shined with 102 yards on 17 carries, providing key runs to set up the game-winning field goal.

Defense: Oregon’s defense faced a tough challenge in containing Boise State’s star running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 221 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown after an Oregon fumble. While the Ducks tightened up in the second half, limiting the Broncos to just one field goal on their first three possessions, missed tackles and communication breakdowns nearly cost them the game. Defensive lineman Jordan Burch's late-game sack proved pivotal in giving Oregon the chance to seal the win.

Special Teams: Special teams played a crucial role in Oregon’s victory. Tez Johnson's 85-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter gave Oregon a 27-20 lead, and Noah Whittington’s 99-yard kickoff return, recovered by Jayden Limar, tied the game at 34-34. Kicker Atticus Sappington redeemed himself after a missed extra point by hitting the game-winning 37-yard field goal in the final minute.

Coaching: Head coach Dan Lanning kept the team focused through multiple setbacks, relying on special teams and trusting Gabriel to orchestrate the final drive. However, the Ducks' nine penalties and two fumbles nearly derailed their efforts, signaling a need for improvement moving forward.

Oregon’s resilience and playmaking ability were on full display, but cleaning up penalties, ball security, and offensive line issues will be key as they move deeper into the season.

PLAYERS AND COACHES LOOK AHEAD TO OREGON STATE

As Oregon prepares for their rivalry matchup against Oregon State, head coach Dan Lanning expressed excitement and respect for the Beavers, acknowledging the challenge posed by their strong run game and athletic quarterback. He emphasized the significance of the rivalry, noting its importance for the state of Oregon and how it carries a special meaning for his team.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, an Oregon native, shared his passion for the game, calling it a battle for "bragging rights for the rest of the year" and reflecting on the sting of past losses. He made it clear that his team is focused on stopping Oregon State's run game, and he’s determined to avoid repeating mistakes from previous matchups.

Running back Jordan James is also eager for redemption, particularly after last season’s goal-line stand left him feeling disappointed. He stressed the importance of improving across all units and praised Oregon State's defense for being a physical, well-coached team.

Defensive back Jabbar Muhammad discussed the importance of staying sharp against Oregon State’s passing game, despite their reputation as a run-heavy team. He recalled the intense atmosphere of playing at Reser Stadium and said he’s prepared for another rowdy environment.

Offensive lineman Nishad Strother noted the challenges of the offensive line’s rotation but is confident that the team is heading in the right direction. He emphasized the importance of maintaining rhythm and preparing for Oregon State’s physical defensive line.

As for the Ducks' defense, key players like Jeffrey Bassa and Keyon Ware-Hudson are focused on improving their run defense, with Ware-Hudson calling the memory of previous rivalry losses a "chip on my shoulder."

Oregon’s offensive line, led by Marcus Harper, is intent on cleaning up penalties and improving consistency ahead of the game. Harper reflected on the team's struggles but remains confident they will rise to the occasion against Oregon State’s formidable front.

