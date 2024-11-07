Thursday Roundup: This week in Oregon football

Oregon’s first road game as the top-ranked team since 2010 was no walk in the park. Michigan brought its A-game in front of a packed Big House, eager to spoil Oregon’s perfect record. Early on, a fumbled punt allowed Michigan to tie the score at 7-7, but the Ducks responded with poise, controlling the clock and executing on both offense and defense to keep Michigan at arm’s length.

In a thrilling week of college football, the Oregon Ducks held onto their No. 1 ranking, extending their unbeaten season with a gritty 38-17 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor. The game was packed with momentum swings, standout plays, and an unwavering display of Oregon’s growth on both sides of the ball. From defensive dominance to offensive precision, the Ducks took another step toward Big Ten supremacy, all while keeping an eye on the upcoming challenge against Maryland.





Quarterback Dillon Gabriel continued his standout season with a commanding performance, throwing for 294 yards and a touchdown, plus an additional rushing score. Gabriel was unstoppable on key drives, notably engineering a lightning-fast, seven-play, 80-yard series before halftime to stretch the Ducks’ lead to 28-10. His chemistry with receiver Traeshon Holden was evident as Holden racked up 149 yards on six catches, keeping Michigan’s defense on their heels.

The second half saw the Wolverines rally briefly, but Oregon’s defense – particularly Matayo Uiagalelei’s pressure – came through when it mattered most. By the fourth quarter, the Ducks had Michigan locked down, and a final 90-yard drive ending in a Whittington touchdown silenced any hopes of a comeback.

This season, Oregon’s defense has been evolving, building off lessons learned in previous weeks. Defensive back Kobe Savage and linebacker Bryce Boettcher led a cohesive effort to stifle Michigan’s run game and prevent explosive plays. Savage highlighted the progress made since a shaky showing against Purdue, emphasizing the focus on technique and tackling.

The defense’s discipline showed in critical moments, especially when Uiagalelei’s edge pressure forced Michigan to miss key conversions. Tysheem Johnson and Boettcher were instrumental in stopping Michigan’s final drive, proving Oregon’s defense is both resilient and adaptable – qualities they’ll need as the season gets tougher.

Gabriel’s leadership on offense remains a constant for Oregon. His passing accuracy and ability to read defenses have been crucial to Oregon’s success, especially in high-stakes drives. In addition to Holden’s big game, the Ducks saw solid contributions from Jordan James, who put up 117 rushing yards, and Noah Whittington, who scored twice on the ground.

In postgame comments, Gabriel praised the work of his offensive line and noted how even when lineup changes were necessary, Oregon’s depth allowed them to stay in sync. Head Coach Dan Lanning’s adaptability and trust in his team’s preparation were evident in how smoothly Oregon adjusted to Michigan’s attempts to rattle their offense.

After a statement win in Ann Arbor, the Ducks now look forward to facing Maryland, a team with a dangerous passing game led by quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. Maryland has demonstrated the ability to score through the air, particularly with standout receiver Tai Felton, who poses a serious downfield threat. Oregon’s defense will need to stay alert and generate consistent pressure on Edwards to prevent explosive plays.

On the ground, Oregon must be prepared for running back Roman Hemby, a steady presence in Maryland’s offense. If the Ducks can contain Maryland’s run game and force Edwards into third-and-long situations, they’ll be in good shape to keep the Terrapins from finding a rhythm.

Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi’s game plan will likely include dialing up pressure on Maryland’s offensive line, which has shown vulnerability under the pass rush. Oregon’s edge rushers, including Uiagalelei, will be looking to break down Maryland’s pocket and disrupt Edwards’ timing. Savage, Johnson, and the rest of the secondary will need to stay disciplined, especially against Maryland’s play-action, which the Terrapins use frequently near the goal line.

Expect Oregon’s defense to focus on limiting third-down conversions and leveraging their depth to maintain fresh legs against Maryland’s high-paced offense. If the Ducks can maintain control, they’ll be able to disrupt Maryland’s consistency and take advantage of any gaps in the Terrapins’ pass protection.

On the offensive side, Gabriel and company will look to take advantage of Maryland’s inconsistent secondary. With cornerbacks that have struggled in man-to-man coverage, Oregon’s receivers should have opportunities to create separation and make big plays. Oregon’s ground game will also be essential, wearing down Maryland’s front line and setting up play-action opportunities to catch their linebackers off balance.

If the Ducks can keep Maryland’s defense guessing with a mix of quick passes, runs through the A and B gaps, and Gabriel’s ability to extend plays, they’ll have a chance to exploit Maryland’s defensive lapses and maintain control on the scoreboard.

With only three games left in the regular season, the Ducks are focused on taking it one game at a time. Their adaptability and growth each week reflect a team that’s preparing not just for each opponent but for a potential postseason run. For Gabriel, Boettcher, and the rest of Oregon’s leaders, the mentality remains grounded: focus on the now, build off each win, and stay ready for whatever comes next.

This game in Ann Arbor showed the Ducks’ grit and readiness to face whatever the Big Ten throws their way. As they prepare for Maryland, Oregon is aiming to add another win to their record and inch closer to securing their spot in the Big Ten Championship.

GRADING THE GAME

Offensive Dominance and Mid-Game Hiccups

Oregon's offense came out firing against Michigan, establishing an early tempo with Dillon Gabriel leading the way. The Ducks' offense amassed 304 total yards in the first half, overwhelming Michigan's defense with quick passes and dynamic running plays. Jordan James led the ground attack with 117 yards, showcasing both power and patience, while Traeshon Holden shone in the passing game with 149 yards on six receptions. Despite these impressive stats, Oregon's third-quarter lull continued to be a sticking point, as they managed only six points in the last six third quarters combined. Head Coach Dan Lanning acknowledged the need to improve adjustments after halftime, especially if Oregon wants to maintain their dominance as the No. 1 team.

The offensive line had moments of struggle, particularly after Marcus Harper's injury, which tested the depth of the line. Replacement Kawika Rogers faced difficulty handling Michigan's pass rush, leading to increased pressure on Gabriel. Nonetheless, Oregon's playmakers, including Noah Whittington, who scored twice, and Holden, provided crucial contributions to keep the offense rolling.

Defensive Adjustments and Standout Performances

Defensively, Oregon contained Michigan's run game, limiting them to just 34 yards in the first quarter. Jabbar Muhammad and Nikko Reed were instrumental in the secondary, while Derrick Harmon made key stops up front. However, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland exposed Oregon's vulnerabilities in zone coverage during the third quarter, making several big plays. Matayo Uiagalelei's late-game pressure helped the Ducks seal the victory, but the defense will need to maintain consistency in coverage and pass rush as they face tougher opponents.

Jordan Burch's return provided a boost, adding strength on the edge, and Oregon's defensive line continued to excel at winning the line of scrimmage. While the unit's effectiveness was clear, particularly against the run, there were gaps in pressure on Michigan's quarterback, leaving Oregon's secondary vulnerable at times.

Special Teams and Coaching

Special teams had a mixed outing, with Tez Johnson's early punt return setting up great field position, only for his injury to lead to a critical fumble by Ryan Pellum later in the game. Oregon's kicking and return coverage needs more consistency, as small lapses allowed Michigan to briefly shift the momentum.

Coaching was a tale of two halves, with Offensive Coordinator Will Stein implementing a successful opening game plan, utilizing misdirection and quick passes to negate Michigan's blitz. The third quarter, however, saw Oregon struggle with adjustments—an area that both Lanning and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi acknowledged post-game. Oregon's coaches will need to address these mid-game lapses to ensure the Ducks maintain their undefeated run.

Looking Ahead to Maryland

With a decisive 38-17 victory in the books, Oregon turns their focus to Maryland. Questions linger over the depth at wide receiver after Tez Johnson's injury, but the emergence of players like Justius Lowe provides some optimism. The return of Dave Iuli to bolster the offensive line could not have come at a better time, as the Ducks face a Maryland defense that has struggled to create pressure. The defense's ability to maintain pressure throughout all four quarters will be key, as Oregon looks to iron out the inconsistencies that have crept into their second-half performances.

The prediction? Oregon continues their winning ways with another three-score victory, but the focus will be on maintaining sharpness throughout all four quarters—especially in that elusive third quarter.

RECRUITING THOUGHTS FROM THE WEEK

This Week in Recruiting News: Oregon's Battle for Jahkeem Stewart

In this week's recruiting news, one of the hottest storylines centers around the Oregon Ducks' pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. The 2025 class is already loaded for Oregon, featuring stars like wide receiver Dakorien Moore, running back Jordon Davison, offensive lineman Douglas Utu, and safety Trey McNutt. Adding Stewart would be the crown jewel, bolstering their defensive line and solidifying their front for years to come. However, the challenge is stiff, with LSU standing as Oregon's primary competitor, given their deep connections to Stewart and his camp.

Oregon’s Strategic Push

The Ducks have made it clear that Stewart is a top priority. His recent visit to Eugene was carefully coordinated to showcase Oregon's culture, player development, and the unique environment that Eugene offers—a quieter setting with fewer distractions, ideal for focusing on football and personal growth. Oregon's recruiting efforts have been relentless, emphasizing how Stewart would be a key player in their defense.

The LSU Advantage

Yet, LSU is not backing down. With Stewart spending significant time in Baton Rouge and upcoming visits planned—including one to see LSU take on Alabama—the Tigers have positioned themselves well. Connections with LSU’s associate head coach, Frank Wilson, and defensive line coach Bo Davis, both heavily involved in Louisiana high school football, provide a continuity and familiarity that Oregon must overcome. Staying close to home also remains an attractive option for Stewart, making LSU a formidable contender.

Upcoming Visits and Critical Decisions

The next few weeks are pivotal for Stewart’s recruitment. He will visit USC, Ohio State, and LSU before the Early Signing Period in December, with each program making a case for their defensive development and NFL preparation. Oregon remains a strong out-of-state contender, using creative recruitment strategies and highlighting Stewart's role in their system.

Kalaniuvalu's Flip and Offensive Line Recruiting

In other news, Oregon saw a shift in its offensive line recruiting as Alai Kalaniuvalu flipped his commitment from Oregon to BYU. While Kalaniuvalu is a high-potential prospect, his planned mission and delay in joining the field until 2027 lessen the immediate impact of his loss. Oregon remains focused on adding contributors to fill potential gaps left by departing starters. The Ducks are in search of at least one offensive line transfer who can step in and play right away.

As Oregon navigates this week in recruiting, the battle for Jahkeem Stewart remains at the forefront. With LSU's deep ties and upcoming visits to multiple programs, Oregon's chances are still strong, but they face a challenging road ahead. Stay tuned as this recruiting race continues to heat up.

